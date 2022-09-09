Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenburg confirms Newcastle have signed free-agent Loris Karius.

According to the reports the announcement has been delayed due to the sudden passing of Her Majesty, but he could be announced as soon as tonight.

The 29-year-old will join the Tyneside club after injury blow to Karl Darlow who is expected to spend some time on sidelines.

News #Karius: He has signed his short-term contract yesterday and he passes his first training with the team now. So it’s a DONE DEAL with #NUFC as revealed! Announcement probably today. @SkySportDE ?? — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) September 9, 2022

Loris Karius is expected to back-up Nick Pope between the sticks for the season after Martin Dubravka’s loan departure to Manchester United on Deadline Day.

The German keeper was released by Liverpool this summer after running down his contract at the Merseyside club.