Official: Premier League confirm this weekend’s matches have been postponed

The Premier League have postponed their fixtures for this weekend following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

A statement from the league read on Friday morning: “At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.”

The footballing bodies held an emergency meeting with the Government on Friday morning to decide whether to postpone the weekend’s fixtures and opted to cancel all games as a show of respect to the monarch after her 70-year reign, as the UK enters a period of national mourning.

As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed. — Premier League (@premierleague) September 9, 2022

Aside from the Premier League, all EFL games have also been postponed and the opening weekend of the Women’s Super League will not go ahead as planned as a mark of respect, states the FA.

The Premier League have stated that further games could be affected during the period of mourning but updates will be provided on that in due course.