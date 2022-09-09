TalkSPORT pundit suspended after tweet about The Queen causes furious backlash

TalkSPORT pundit Trevor Sinclair has been taken off the air by the radio station after he sparked a furious backlash on Twitter with a post following The Queen’s death.

Buckingham Palace announced at 6:30pm on Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II had died at her home in Balmoral at the age of 96, ending her 70-year reign.

The news sparked an outpour of emotions around the UK and the world, with many taking to social media to offer the Royal family messages of condolence and support. On the other hand, many were not so nice with their comments and Sinclair fell into that bracket.

The talkSPORT pundit apparently reacted to the news by tweeting via the Mirror: “Racism was outlawed in England in the ’60s & its been allowed to thrive so why should black & brown mourn!! #queen.”

The tweet has since been deleted and the former footballer’s Twitter account has been deactivated.

TalkSPORT initially responded to calls for Sinclair to be axed with a tweet reading: “We have been trying to make contact with Trevor Sinclair following opinions expressed on his Twitter account. talkSPORT does not support those views expressed and is investigating the matter.”

The radio station has now released a statement confirming that they have suspended the pundit following his comments, which read:

“Trevor Sinclair will not be on air while we carry out a thorough investigation into the circumstances and timing of his tweet. While we respect the right of Trevor Sinclair to express his opinion on his personal Twitter account, talkSPORT does not endorse the tweet.”