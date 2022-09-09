Video: Compilation of Ronaldo misses vs Real Sociedad appears on social media

Manchester United returned to European football action last night falling victim to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad. 

The match was played amidst a sombre atmosphere at Old Trafford following the tragic news of The Queen’s death and the match felt flat throughout.

A notable storyline from the game was the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to the starting 11, which was the superstar’s first start since Man United’s 4-0 defeat at Brentford earlier in the season. The Red Devils had won every game since then and Erik ten Hag has seen it best that the Portuguese superstar starts from the bench.

Ronaldo failed to get on the scoresheet last night and a compilation of the 37-year-old’s misses from the match has done the rounds on social media as a result – although the striker had a great header disallowed for offside.

The Portugal star had four shots on goal throughout the night, none of which were on target.

