West Ham summer signing Nayef Aguerd was spotted last night at London Stadium watching Conference League game against FCSB.

The Moroccan international is yet to play a competitive game for the Hammers as he underwent ankle surgery this summer after suffering the injury during a pre-season game.

The 26-year-old Aguerd signed for West Ham on a five-year contract for a fee of £30m and is reportedly now close to team training.

Aguerd was spotted close to teammates and fans were happy to see him show togetherness with the group.