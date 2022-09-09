West Ham summer transfer deal could now cause big issue for Moyes says former player

Former West Ham player, Scott Minto, believes that David Moyes has recruited players that don’t fit their style of play and that could cause problems for the Irons boss.

The Hammers have had an impressive summer window recruiting big signings such as Lucas Paqueta and Gianluca Scamacca but Minto thinks that these talented players will clash with Moyes’ pragmatic style of play.

Talking on the talkSPORT Gameday Podcast [39:34], Minto said: “The issue for Moyes is that he’s added players who are excellent footballers and who will want to dominate the football.

“These players will want 60 per cent of the ball instead of 40 per cent and that’s a big issue, they won’t be happy sitting back on the counter-attack.

“Paqueta is a technically brilliant footballer and even Scamacca, despite being tall, still wants the ball on the ground if possible and wants to play and drop in and makes stuff happen.

“There’s got to be an adaptation of style considering the players they’ve added.”

Minto is right in saying that these technical players will want more of the ball and they would certainly prefer to be attacking rather than defending.

It will take time for these stars to adapt to Moyes’ style of play but it also gives the West Ham boss the option to move away from it.

Should West Ham continue to grow as a club the Scottish coach might want to try his hand at integrating a more controlling style and with the players he now has at his disposal, that would be easier to achieve but for now, it might cause a few problems for the West Ham manager.