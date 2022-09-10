Sky Sports man sends West Ham message after £196m revelation

Sky Sports pundit Paul Robinson has heaped praise on West Ham and David Moyes after a difficult start.

It was recently announced by the CIES Football Observatory that West Ham had a net spend of £196m during the summer transfer window.

After spending big, the results haven’t followed so far this season, but pundit Robinson believes the results will come.

“Moyes has a lot of credit in the bank. Yes, the performances this season have not been great but they have overachieved in the last two seasons,” said Robinson, speaking to Football Insider.

After everything Moyes has achieved at West Ham in recent years, Robinson believes their fans shouldn’t be panicking.

“I think it is only a matter of time before they start picking up points. I don’t think Moyes is under any pressure though,” added Robinson.

