Arsenal and Newcastle are set to battle it out to sign Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo in January.

Grimaldo was heavily linked with a move away from Benfica during the summer transfer window, but a move failed to materialise.

The Spanish defender is into his eighth season with Benfica, after joining from Barcelona as a youngster.

Despite staying at Benfica beyond the summer transfer window, Grimaldo could still leave the club, with a January move being lined up by both Arsenal and Newcastle.

That’s according to TuttoJuve, who claim that Grimaldo could be available for just €10m in January.

Due to the injury record of Kieran Tierney, bringing in a new left-back could be of interest to Arsenal, especially at the reported price of just €10m.

Oleksandr Zinchenko was brought in during the summer, but Mikel Arteta may look to move him into a midfield role in the future, where he began his career.

Newcastle could also be in the market for a new left-back, with Eddie Howe potentially looking for competition for Matthew Targett.