Arsenal and Newcastle set to battle it out to sign Spaniard in January

Arsenal FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Arsenal and Newcastle are set to battle it out to sign Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo in January.

Grimaldo was heavily linked with a move away from Benfica during the summer transfer window, but a move failed to materialise.

The Spanish defender is into his eighth season with Benfica, after joining from Barcelona as a youngster.

Despite staying at Benfica beyond the summer transfer window, Grimaldo could still leave the club, with a January move being lined up by both Arsenal and Newcastle.

Alex Grimaldo to Arsenal or Newcastle?
More Stories / Latest News
McGilligan blasts Orta for Wilfried Gnonto transfer deal
Conor McGilligan says Leeds summer signing is struggling in Premier League
Sky Sports man sends West Ham message after £196m revelation

That’s according to TuttoJuve, who claim that Grimaldo could be available for just €10m in January.

Due to the injury record of Kieran Tierney, bringing in a new left-back could be of interest to Arsenal, especially at the reported price of just €10m.

Oleksandr Zinchenko was brought in during the summer, but Mikel Arteta may look to move him into a midfield role in the future, where he began his career.

Newcastle could also be in the market for a new left-back, with Eddie Howe potentially looking for competition for Matthew Targett.

More Stories Alex Grimaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.