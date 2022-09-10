Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit has urged his former club to raid Brighton to sign forward Alexis Mac Allister.

With Arsenal lacking depth in attacking areas, we could see Mikel Arteta making a move in the January transfer window.

The cover for Bukayo Saka is minimal, although Brazilian winger Marquinhos did have an impressive start to his career, scoring in their Europa League tie this week.

Now, former Arsenal midfielder Petit has tipped his former club to sign Brighton forward Mac Allister during the January transfer window.

“If I were Edu, I’d make an offer for Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton – I really like him,” said Petit, speaking to Lord Ping (via the Mirror).

Mac Allister has been playing in a slightly deeper role for Brighton this season, so his versatility could make him extremely useful for Arsenal if he was to join the club.

The Argentinian international was recently awarded Man of the Match in Brighton’s demolition of Leicester City, a game where he scored twice including a stunning free-kick.

Mac Allister has scored six goals so far this season, and this sort of threat could make him a useful addition to Arsenal’s side.