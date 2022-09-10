“Arsenal would be a dream destination for me” – Bundesliga star hints at future move

Wolfsburg striker Jonas Wind has revealed that Arsenal would be his dream destination if he was to leave the Bundesliga club.

Wind only signed for Wolfsburg in January of this year, but the Danish striker has adapted to life in Germany with ease. Wind scored five goals in his first fourteen games at the club during his first season, after impressing in his home country of Denmark.

At 23 years old, Wind is already looking to the future, and in an interview with Bulinews, the Wolfsburg striker has revealed that Arsenal would be his dream destination.

“But If we look into the future, Arsenal would be a dream destination for me, as it has always been my favourite club. In general, I think the Premier League is the best league in the world, and it would be exciting to play there,” said Wind.

Arsenal were in the market for a striker this summer but opted to sign former Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian has played a pivotal role in their success so far this season, as they sit top of the Premier League table.

If Wind continues his success in Germany, then there’s no reason he can’t secure a dream move to England in the future. However, with Jesus in fine form, Arsenal may not be in the hunt for a player of Wind’s profile in the next few years.