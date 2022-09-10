Chelsea could reexplore possibility of signing Manchester United star with Thomas Tuchel out the door

Chelsea could reexplore the possibility of signing Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo after the World Cup.

According to Metro, new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly had hoped to sign Manchester United striker Ronaldo during the summer transfer window.

The report claims that Thomas Tuchel insisted Chelsea don’t pursue Ronaldo, creating tension between the two.

Inevitably, Tuchel was then sacked after one or two poor results, so Chelsea could now reignite their interest in Ronaldo.

That’s according to Fichajes, who claim new manager Graham Potter would be open to the possibility of bringing Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge after the World Cup.

During Potter’s time at Brighton, he often had to work with a limited transfer budget, with his recruitment team scouting gems from around the globe, rather than splashing vast amounts of money on superstars.

At Chelsea, he will be given a much larger budget to work with, so it will be interesting to see whether he continues his philosophy of signing up-and-coming players, or whether he opts to sign ready-made stars.

The prospect of working with Ronaldo could be difficult for Potter to turn down, so it will be interesting to see if Chelsea make a move in January.