Chelsea ready to sign Manchester United star when his contract expires next summer

Chelsea are ready to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford when his contract expires next summer.

Rashford has struggled to find consistent form for Manchester United over the last few years. The England international has been heavily criticised by many United fans, but under Erik ten Hag this season, he’s managed to pick up some consistent form.

Due to his poor performances, he’s yet to be offered a new contract at the club, and as it stands, he will leave on a free transfer next summer.

If he continues to impress under Ten Hag, then there’s a good chance he will be offered a new deal, but he won’t be short of interest if he does run down his contract.

According to Repubblica (via Calcio Mercato), Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are ready to pounce if Manchester United fail to tie Rashford down to a new deal.

Rashford’s ability to play through the middle as well as out wide could be useful for Chelsea, especially after they lost Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner during the summer transfer window.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang brought in as a short-term fix to their attacking problems, Rashford could be Chelsea’s long-term solution.