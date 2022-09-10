Eight free agents available for move to Leeds and Newcastle

After the transfer window slammed shut, Leeds and Newcastle could still look to explore the free-agent market in the coming months.

Leading up to the World Cup in November, clubs will stay be able to bring in free-agents despite the transfer window being shut.

The Yorkshire Post has taken a look at some of the most notable free-agents currently still available.

Jason Denayer, Xeka, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Edgar Ie, Zakaria Labyad, Adel Taarabt, Danny Rose, and Santiago Arias are just a few who could be snapped up outside of the transfer window.

Would you take any of the aforementioned players at your club?

 

