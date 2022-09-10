Everton are planning a January transfer window bid for 21-year-old Mykhaylo Mudryk but they will face competition from Arsenal.

Mudryk is one of the most highly-rated young talents to come out of Ukraine in recent times. The 21-year-old has been impressive for Shakhtar Donetsk so far this season, and his performances have attracted the interest of clubs around Europe.

According to Calcio Mercato, both Arsenal and Everton are set to battle it out to sign the Ukrainian in January.

After losing Richarlison during the summer transfer window, bringing in a new wide-man could be on Everton’s priority list during the next 12 months.

Everton strengthened in multiple areas during the summer, but unfortunately, a natural replacement for Richarlison wasn’t found.

Mudryk is more likely to be a regular at Everton, with Arsenal performing exceptionally so far this season. The likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have been key to their success, so breaking into the starting eleven could be difficult for the Ukrainian international.

However, Mudryk recently addressed rumours linking him to Arsenal, and confirmed it would be difficult to turn down a move to the London club, speaking to CBS Sports.