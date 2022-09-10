After recently being appointed manager of Chelsea, Graham Potter has his sights set on two of his former players who he hopes to bring to Stamford Bridge.

Potter was recently appointed Chelsea manager after Todd Boehly decided to relieve Thomas Tuchel of his duties. The German manager has struggled to get a tune out of his Chelsea squad this season, and a Champions League loss to Dinamo Zagreb appeared to be the tip of the iceberg.

With the transfer window now closed, Potter will have to make do with the current squad he’s been given, but he could be set to raid his former club when the next window opens.

According to Fichajes, Chelsea will look to sign Brighton pair Leandro Trossard and Moises Caicedo either in January or next summer.

Trossard’s contract is set to expire next summer, and his versatility could be extremely useful to Chelsea. The Belgian has played at wing-back, upfront, and as a winger amongst other positions, so it’s no surprise to see Potter looking to link up with his former player once again.

With Jorginho and N’Golo Kante out of contract next summer, bringing in Caicedo could solve Chelsea’s midfield problems for the long term, with the Ecuadorian still only 20 years old.