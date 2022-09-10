Joao Felix breaks silence on Manchester United’s interest in signing him

Joao Felix has spoken out on whether Manchester United showed an interest in signing him during the summer transfer window.

Felix was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United during the summer transfer window, but a move failed to materialise. AS reported that Manchester United had a €130m bid rejected for the Portuguese forward, with Atletico only willing to sell for his reported €350m release clause.

Now, Felix has spoken out on Manchester United’s interest in signing him, with Fabrizio Romano confirming no official bid was actually made, as seen in the tweet below.

João Felix tells Marca on Manchester United approach during the summer: “I didn't hear anything… so that was something for the president to deal with”. ? #MUFC There was never an official bid — just an approach, not even a proposal as Atléti consider João untouchable. pic.twitter.com/hxkF3fiL8a — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 10, 2022

Felix was unaware of any interest from Manchester United, so it would have been interesting to see whether he’d be interested in a move if an official bid was made.

The young forward has to consider his game time before making a move away from Atletico, especially with the World Cup approaching.

If Felix wants to be involved for Portugal in the winter, then playing regularly, as he does with Atletico as it stands, can only boost his chances of breaking into the starting eleven at the World Cup.