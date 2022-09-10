Joao Felix breaks silence on Manchester United’s interest in signing him

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Joao Felix has spoken out on whether Manchester United showed an interest in signing him during the summer transfer window.

Felix was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United during the summer transfer window, but a move failed to materialise. AS reported that Manchester United had a €130m bid rejected for the Portuguese forward, with Atletico only willing to sell for his reported €350m release clause.

Now, Felix has spoken out on Manchester United’s interest in signing him, with Fabrizio Romano confirming no official bid was actually made, as seen in the tweet below.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea could reexplore possibility of signing Manchester United star with Thomas Tuchel out the door
Shamrock Rovers fans mock The Queen’s death with disgusting chant
Manchester United have provided an update on whether their Europa League tie will go ahead

Felix was unaware of any interest from Manchester United, so it would have been interesting to see whether he’d be interested in a move if an official bid was made.

The young forward has to consider his game time before making a move away from Atletico, especially with the World Cup approaching.

If Felix wants to be involved for Portugal in the winter, then playing regularly, as he does with Atletico as it stands, can only boost his chances of breaking into the starting eleven at the World Cup.

More Stories Joao Felix

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.