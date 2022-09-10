Manchester United and Chelsea to battle it out to sign Wolves man

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United and Chelsea are set to battle it out for Wolves recruitment chief Matt Hobbs.

Manchester United and Chelsea are both looking to improve their recruitment teams, after both bringing a new manager to the club in recent months.

Both Premier League clubs have spent hefty amounts on players who haven’t necessarily worked so far, so bringing in someone to manage their recruitment effectively could save them a lot of money in the future.

According to Football Insider, both Manchester United and Chelsea are keen to bring in Wolves recruitment chief Hobbs.

More Stories / Latest News
Premier League star tells friends he wants to join Arsenal
“Arsenal would be a dream destination for me” – Bundesliga star hints at future move
Manchester United star rejected move to AC Milan last year

The report claims a deal could be agreed within the next few weeks, with both clubs set to battle it out to secure his signature.

Hobbs is currently the head of scouting and recruitment at Wolves, and it’s unclear as to whether he will be keen on joining Chelsea or Manchester United.

Working with Graham Potter or Erik ten Hag could be an exciting opportunity for Hobbs, with both managers often looking to recruit young, exciting players in their careers as managers.

 

More Stories Matt Hobbs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.