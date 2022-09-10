Manchester United have provided an update on whether their Europa League tie will go ahead

Manchester United have provided an update on whether their fixture against FC Sheriff in the Europa League will go ahead.

After The Queen tragically passed away on Thursday, all Premier League fixtures for this weekend were cancelled.

It’s uncertain whether the Premier League will continue next week, but Manchester United have provided an update on their midweek fixture in the Europa League.

In a statement on their official website, Manchester United have confirmed their fixture against FC Sheriff will go ahead, after discussions with the relevant authorities.

