Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign free-agent right-back Santiago Arias.

Arias was last contracted to Atletico Madrid, before he left the club this year and became a free agent. The Colombian right-back is yet to find a new club, after struggling to cement a regular place at Atletico.

The 30-year-old spent two seasons out on loan at Granada and Bayer Leverkusen and is now searching for a new club.

According to transfer journalist Ekrem Konur, Arias has now been offered to Manchester United.

Manchester United may have been exploring the chance to sign a right-back during the summer, but due to the excellent form of Diogo Dalot at the start of the season, their priorities may have shifted elsewhere.

If the correct opportunity arises for a free agent, then Erik ten Hag is unlikely to turn it down, but with Dalot performing well and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as a backup option, a move to sign Arias wouldn’t make too much sense as it stands.

At 30 years old, Arias is reaching the latter stage of his career, so interest from Manchester United seems unlikely.