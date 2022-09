Conor McGilligan slams Leeds United for replacing Dan James for ‘fourth option’ striker Wilfried Gnonto.

The Yorkshire Club completed last-minute deal for Italian striker after letting Dan James go on loan to Fulham, but missed out on signing Bamba Dieng and Cody Gakpo on the same day.

While speaking on the One Leeds Fan Channel, McGilligan actually called the choice ‘mind-boggling’: “So a lot of people were asking me about the Dan James decision. I’m alright with Dan James going and there’s been a lot of heat on it, [and with] Willy Gnonto coming in. McGilligan is not happy Leeds could complete a deal for either Dieng or Gakpo on Deadline Day, but only settled for Italian youngster.

“I think it was a mind-boggling decision that he’s like the fourth choice and we’re bringing him in. I said on my video last time, that should have been Gakpo, it should have been Dieng.”