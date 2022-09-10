Journalist John Gibson fears Eddie Howe could be tempted to leave Newcastle for England job.

There has been speculations about Howe replacing Gareth Southgate after World Cup and Gibson says England job is too big to be rejected by any manager in the world.

Gibson thinks there’s no risk of Howe leaving for Brighton after Potter’s exit, but England job could be tempting if Southgate leaves. He said: “No, no. Brighton is on the level of Bournemouth.

“I don’t think there’s any chance of him going to Brighton. I think more of a concern is whether he will go to England.” – said Gibson for NUFC Matters podcast.

Howe has already a very attractive job at St. James’ Park. The Tyneside club have already started signing big names like Alexander Isak or Bruno Guimaraes and he has full backing of very wealthy owners.