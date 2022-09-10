Premier League star tells friends he wants to join Arsenal

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has reportedly told friends he wants to join Arsenal in January after a move failed to materialise during the summer transfer window.

After losing Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny to injury during the latter stages of the summer transfer window, Arsenal explored the option of bringing in a midfielder.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Arsenal made a late move to try and sign Aston Villa midfielder Luiz during the summer.

However, Arsenal pulled the plug in the end, but the Brazilian midfielder still appears to be keen to join the club in the near future.

According to Football Insider, Luiz has told friends he wants to join Arsenal, with The Gunners looking to pursue a deal in January.

With Luiz’s contract expiring at the end of the season, Aston Villa are in a difficult situation.

If Luiz wants to leave the club, he is able to run down his contract and leave on a free transfer, so Aston Villa could be forced to sell him to Arsenal in January for a cutback price, or risk losing him for nothing.