Shamrock Rovers fans mock The Queen’s death with disgusting chant

Shamrock Rovers have released a statement after some of their fans were seen mocking the death of The Queen this week.

The Queen tragically passed away on Thursday at the age of 96. Tributes were plastered all over social media and surrounding Buckingham Palace, with the vast majority of the country showing immense respect to the woman who served for so long in England.

Unfortunately, however, some chose not to be respectful, with a small section of Shamrock Rovers fans singing disgusting chants, as seen below.

Shamrock Rovers were quick to come out and condemn the chants by a small portion of their fans.