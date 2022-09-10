Trevor Sinclair issues apology after controversial tweet

Posted by

Trevor Sinclair has issued an apology after sending a controversial tweet which led to him being suspended by talkSPORT.

After The Queen sadly passed away on Thursday, Sinclair sent out a tweet which he eventually deleted.

Before he managed to delete it, talkSPORT announced that they would be suspending the former footballer from their show pending an investigation.

More Stories / Latest News
Joao Felix breaks silence on Manchester United’s interest in signing him
Chelsea could reexplore possibility of signing Manchester United star with Thomas Tuchel out the door
Shamrock Rovers fans mock The Queen’s death with disgusting chant

Now, Sinclair has issued an apology for his “ill-timed” tweet, as seen above.

 

More Stories Trevor Sinclair

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.