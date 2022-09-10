Trevor Sinclair issues apology after controversial tweet

Trevor Sinclair has issued an apology after sending a controversial tweet which led to him being suspended by talkSPORT.

After The Queen sadly passed away on Thursday, Sinclair sent out a tweet which he eventually deleted.

Before he managed to delete it, talkSPORT announced that they would be suspending the former footballer from their show pending an investigation.

My tweet yesterday was ill timed at a time when the royal family, and many around the world were grieving for the Queen. I apologise for any offence caused to those mourning The Queen. — Trevor Sinclair (@trevor8sinclair) September 9, 2022

Now, Sinclair has issued an apology for his “ill-timed” tweet, as seen above.