Video: Messi and Neymar link up for incredible goal vs Stade Brest

Paris Saint-Germain
Posted by

Neymar and Lionel Messi’s impressive start to Paris Saint-Germain’s season continues after a brilliant goal against Stade Brestois. 

PSG have been very impressive under new boss Christophe Galtier so far and the earlier signs indicate that this could be the season where they eventually secure a first Champions League crown.

The front three of Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are spearheading this impressive start to the campaign with all three putting up impressive numbers.

Neymar and Messi have now added to their tallies with the first goal in today’s clash which was an incredible goal from the pair, which can be seen below.

Footage Courtesy of beIN Sports 2

More Stories / Latest News
Journalist claims Leeds are working on making ‘phenomenal’ January signing but ‘face stiff competition’
Former Newcastle fullback Davide Santon announces sudden retirement; reveals he was ‘forced’ to do it
Former Premier League striker Marcus Stewart diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease
More Stories Lionel Messi Neymar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.