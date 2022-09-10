When can we expect the postponed Premier League games to take place?

After The Queen sadly passed away on Thursday, the Premier League made the decision to cancel all fixtures for this weekend.

With the World Cup approaching in November, the fixture schedule is already heavily congested, so squeezing in the postponed games before the turn of the year is unlikely.

The next available slot where the fixtures could be played is Tuesday 17th January and Wednesday 18th January 2023.

With European football and cup games, this seems the most likely period in which the postponed games could take place.