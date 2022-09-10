When can we expect the postponed Premier League games to take place?

Posted by

After The Queen sadly passed away on Thursday, the Premier League made the decision to cancel all fixtures for this weekend.

With the World Cup approaching in November, the fixture schedule is already heavily congested, so squeezing in the postponed games before the turn of the year is unlikely.

More Stories / Latest News
Everton planning January bid for 21-year-old but will face competition from Arsenal
Manchester United offered the chance to sign free-agent
Manchester United and Chelsea to battle it out to sign Wolves man

The next available slot where the fixtures could be played is Tuesday 17th January and Wednesday 18th January 2023.

With European football and cup games, this seems the most likely period in which the postponed games could take place.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.