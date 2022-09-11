Manchester United and Arsenal transfer target Moises Caicedo is set to be offered a new contract by current club Brighton.

Caicedo played a bit-part role in Brighton’s team last season after signing from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle in 2021.

After Yves Bissouma was sold to Tottenham, Caicedo has been given more of a prominent role in the starting eleven, and his performances have attracted the interest of other clubs in the Premier League.

According to the Daily Mirror, Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea are showing an interest in Caicedo.

It’s no surprise to see the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal linked, with both sides needing a long-term solution to their midfield problems.

However, the report claims that Brighton are to begin contract negotiations with the 20-year-old to attempt to fend off interest from some of the biggest clubs in the country.

Brighton deserve immense credit for being able to scout the likes of Caicedo and develop them into Premier League players.

Their model is to find young, up-and-coming gems, develop them and either sell them on for significant profit or utilise them in their squad.

As we also saw with Marc Cucurella during the summer window, Brighton signed the Spaniard only the season before and quickly made a profit on him less than 12 months later.