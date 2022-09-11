Arsenal will look to explore the possibility of signing Barcelona forward Ferran Torres in January.

Torres joined Barcelona from Manchester City in 2021. The Spanish winger struggled to become a regular in the Premier League, and after Barcelona’s recent signings, he’s found himself in and out of Xavi Hernandez’s team in recent weeks.

Raphinha was brought in from Leeds, and Ousmane Dembele has proved his fitness so far this season, meaning Torres has played a bit-part role at times.

Now, according to Fichajes, Arsenal will look to sign Torres in the January transfer window, with Xavi not seeing the Spaniard in his long-term plans.

Although Torres didn’t enjoy the most successful period in the Premier League when at Manchester City, the competition for places made it difficult for him to have a fair crack of the whip.

Arsenal have a lack of depth out wide and with European football meaning their fixture list will be heavily congested, Torres should be given a fair amount of game time if he was to return to the Premier League and sign for Arsenal.