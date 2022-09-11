Arsenal line up cut-price January transfer deal for Premier League star

Arsenal FC Aston Villa FC
Arsenal are reportedly preparing to try again for the potential transfer of Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz when the transfer window reopens in January.

The Gunners were interested in the Brazil international back in the summer, but couldn’t get a deal done for him in time on deadline day.

According to Todo Fichajes, Arsenal still want Luiz and Villa could be in a difficult negotiating position this January as the player will be just a few months away from being a free agent.

Of course, some figures at Arsenal may view it as better business to wait until next summer to potentially sign Luiz for nothing, but fans will no doubt feel the club needs strengthening sooner than that.

Mikel Arteta is a little short of options in midfield, with the lack of squad depth exposed after the recent injury to Thomas Partey.

There’s surely a role for Luiz to play this season, so fans will hope this deal, or another one, will be a priority for AFC in January.

