Exclusive: How Arsenal beat Premier League rivals to smart summer signing

Arsenal pipped Premier League rivals Wolves to the signing of Brazilian youngster Marquinhos this summer thanks to technical director Edu, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano explained that Edu had a key role in making sure the Gunners were able to get in first and get this deal done, with Marquinhos ending up joining for just €3.5million in what now looks like a real bargain.

“Marquinhos scored his first Arsenal goal this week in the Europa League following his €3.5m move to the Emirates Stadium in the summer. In my view, this could end up being a smart piece of business and a real bargain,” Romano said.

Marquinhos in action for Arsenal

“Wolves wanted Marquinhos too, but Arsenal have been faster thanks to Edu’s relationship with Sao Paulo. Arsenal are convinced he’s a top talent for present and future, and for sure the club will keep following the Brazilian market as Edu has great relationships there.”

The 19-year-old winger looks a superb talent and could have a big future at the Emirates Stadium, and he got a chance to show his potential earlier this week as he scored in the club’s Europa League win over FC Zurich.

Arsenal have had some similar success to this in the past with the signing of Gabriel Martinelli a few years ago, and Gooners will hope Marquinhos can follow in his footsteps by developing into a first-team regular who can make an impact in the biggest matches.

