Chelsea eye out-of-favour Man United star in major transfer U-turn under new manager

Chelsea are reportedly set to revive their transfer interest in Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo under new manager Graham Potter.

The Blues could do with more fire-power up front, and it seems they’re still keen to sign Ronaldo after Thomas Tuchel initially rejected the player, according to Todo Fichajes.

Ronaldo will be 38 at the start of next year, but he still scored 24 goals in all competitions last season in a struggling Man Utd side, so he’s surely not done at the top level just yet.

Todo Fichajes add that United manager Erik ten Hag doesn’t have Ronaldo in his plans, so the veteran Portugal international’s availability surely makes him a tempting option for Chelsea’s owners.

Cristiano Ronaldo to be targeted by Chelsea again?
This could be risky, however, if Tuchel’s concerns about Ronaldo end up being accurate.

See below as Christian Falk recently tweeted that the German tactician didn’t want Ronaldo at Chelsea because he feared the former Real Madrid and Juventus man would destroy the team spirit in his dressing room…

January is still a little while away, but it seems it’ll be worth keeping an eye on Chelsea links with Ronaldo until then.

