Recent Brighton signing left baffled after Graham Potter’s move to Chelsea

Brighton and Hove Albion Chelsea FC
Posted by

Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour was reportedly persuaded to join the club by Graham Potter, who ended up moving to Chelsea just days later.

The Scotland international wasn’t particularly keen to leave Stamford Bridge, but was talked into the move to Brighton by Potter, and has now been left feeling a little baffled as his future is put into limbo, according to the Sun.

Gilmour looked a promising young talent in the little we saw of him at Chelsea, while he also had a decent loan spell at Norwich City last season.

Many Blues supporters will have had high hopes for the young midfielder, but it didn’t quite happen for him and he was allowed to leave by previous manager Thomas Tuchel.

Billy Gilmour at Norwich City last season
More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United players feel the team plays better with this forward starting ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo
Chelsea “were willing to massively overpay” for transfer of Premier League star, says journalist
Chelsea identify sporting director candidate who’d previously been touted for role at Man Utd & Spurs

Now, however, Tuchel is gone, and the man who brought him to Brighton has replaced the German tactician at Stamford Bridge.

It’s easy to understand Gilmour’s frustration in this confusing time, as it remains to be seen who will be the next Seagulls boss and whether or not Gilmour will be in their plans.

More Stories Billy Gilmour Graham Potter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.