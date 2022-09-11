Recent Brighton signing left baffled after Graham Potter’s move to Chelsea

Brighton midfielder Billy Gilmour was reportedly persuaded to join the club by Graham Potter, who ended up moving to Chelsea just days later.

The Scotland international wasn’t particularly keen to leave Stamford Bridge, but was talked into the move to Brighton by Potter, and has now been left feeling a little baffled as his future is put into limbo, according to the Sun.

Gilmour looked a promising young talent in the little we saw of him at Chelsea, while he also had a decent loan spell at Norwich City last season.

Many Blues supporters will have had high hopes for the young midfielder, but it didn’t quite happen for him and he was allowed to leave by previous manager Thomas Tuchel.

Now, however, Tuchel is gone, and the man who brought him to Brighton has replaced the German tactician at Stamford Bridge.

It’s easy to understand Gilmour’s frustration in this confusing time, as it remains to be seen who will be the next Seagulls boss and whether or not Gilmour will be in their plans.