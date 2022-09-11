Sporting director “blown away” by Chelsea project and “outstanding offer” but Blues made to wait for deal

Former Liverpool chief Michael Edwards was reportedly blown away big a big offer from Chelsea back in August.

The former Reds transfer guru is highly regarded after some tremendous work during his time at Anfield, including hugely successful signings such as Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Edwards could therefore surely be a good fit for Chelsea right now, with the Blues in need of someone to take over from Marina Granovskaia, who was key to the club’s transfer strategy under previous owner Roman Abramovich.

Todd Boehly has had to cope without a sporting director so far, however, so it’s surely going to be a priority for the club to bring someone in as soon as possible.

According to Ben Jacobs in the Twitter thread below, Edwards is one who’s been approached, but it seems he remains keen to take time out of football, despite being wowed by Chelsea’s offer…

Edwards was "blown away" by the project but still firm that he was not available in the short- or medium- term. He wants a full-year break from football. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) September 11, 2022

Chelsea fans will hope Edwards can be persuaded in the future, while other promising names may also be in the frame.

Jacobs also mentions Luis Campos, who has a strong record from his time at clubs like Monaco and Lille, while he’s currently in an advisory role at Paris Saint-Germain.

This could make him a more realistic target, but Edwards’ success with Liverpool shows that he’s surely one of the best a Premier League club could hope to hire.