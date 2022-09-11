Exclusive: Chelsea have three sporting director candidates, Boehly wants it done before January transfer window

Chelsea have three candidates in mind for the sporting director role, with the club’s owner Todd Boehly keen to have someone appointed before the January transfer window.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the transfer news expert providing his latest insight into Chelsea’s efforts to replace Marina Granovskaia and provide the best candidate to work alongside new manager Graham Potter.

“All the names are still secret, there are three candidates in the list but Todd Boehly wants to decide before the January transfer window. I think Chelsea absolutely needs to appoint a director ready to work together with Graham Potter on every single point of the squad,” Romano said.

“Former Liverpool man Michael Edwards would be a great call but it’s not easy to convince him. He was approached by Chelsea before but wants a break. Maxwell was another name on the club’s list, but my understanding was that this was never advanced.”

Chelsea fans will hope their club can bring in someone to improve their work in the transfer market after a difficult summer, with Boehly left to take on much of the responsibility for negotiating deals.

The Blues were busy, bringing in big names like Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Wesley Fofana, but it remains to be seen how successful a summer it will prove to be, with these new faces still settling in, and results not yet what fans will have been expecting.