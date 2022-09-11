Where next for Thomas Tuchel? Fabrizio Romano says sacked Chelsea boss wants speedy return to football

Fabrizio Romano expects that former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will be keen to return to football as soon as possible after his unexpected sacking at Stamford Bridge.

The German tactician is out of work after being dismissed by Chelsea on Wednesday, and the news will have left many of the club’s fans shocked after all he’d achieved in his time in west London.

Tuchel won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021, and was unlucky to lose both domestic cup finals to Liverpool last season.

Romano expects big clubs will be interested in Tuchel, though he’s not yet sure about what opportunities will be out there for the former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss in the near future.

Discussing Tuchel’s future in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano said: “Honestly, at the moment neither Thomas Tuchel nor his agents have any idea of the next step.

“It will take time to figure out the next project, but for sure Tuchel wants to come back ASAP and work hard again in football as he didn’t expect to be fired by Chelsea.

“It’s been suggested by some that Tuchel would be better suited to a club with fewer superstars, but I’m not sure I agree – he guided PSG and Chelsea to the Champions League final in successive seasons and won big trophies with both clubs.

“I certainly think big clubs in Europe would feel he’d be a good choice for them, but let’s see what opportunities there’ll be.”