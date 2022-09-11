With Wilfried Zaha’s contract at Crystal Palace expiring at the end of the season, many fans at Selhurst Park will be concerned about the prospect of losing their star player.

Zaha is linked with a move away from Palace almost every season, but when he eventually left the club for Manchester United, he soon returned after an unsuccessful spell.

He could be set to leave the club again, with his contract set to expire next year, but Dan Cook from the HLTCO Podcast has claimed that he wouldn’t be shocked to see him return in both a playing and non-playing capacity in the future.

“To be honest, I wouldn’t rule out the prospect of him returning to Palace before his playing days are over, and then going on to be a permanent fixture behind the scenes as well because he does have this club in his heart and it’s going to be a real wrench to see him leave as and when that day does come,” said Cook.

It will be a sad day for Palace fans if he does choose to leave, but you imagine Zaha will always be welcomed back with open arms.