AC Milan

Official, confirmed. Sandro Tonali has signed new long-term contract with AC Milan until June 2027. He’s always been considered a key part of the project, despite some speculation over his future in the summer.

Ajax

Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar has officially extended his contract with the club until June 2025.

Arsenal

Arsenal had to see off competition from a Premier League rival to sign Marquinhos this summer – find out how they did it.

Barcelona

Could Barcelona come back in for Bernardo Silva in 2023? Click here for my thoughts on this and more questions.

Barcelona are calm over Gavi’s future – they now consider it a matter of time before he signs a new contract after lengthy negotiations. As I’ve said before, I’m not aware of talks with Liverpool or any other club because he’s most likely to stay at Barca.

It was a good Barcelona debut for Hector Bellerin in the win over Cadiz. He took a big pay cut to return to the Catalan giants, having also had interest from Serie A clubs this summer.

Bayern Munich

Were Bayern Munich ever really in the running to sign Cristiano Ronaldo? Click here to find out my answer.

Chelsea

Click here to find out the latest on Chelsea’s search for a new sporting director.

What next for Thomas Tuchel? Read my exclusive insight here.

Liverpool

Will Liverpool be the favourites to sign Jude Bellingham next summer? I answered this and more of your questions here.

Manchester United

Manchester United were offered 15 players towards the end of August – you can find out some of those names here.

Joao Felix on Manchester United approach during the summer: “I didn’t hear anything… so that was something for the president to deal with.”

There was never an official bid from United – just an approach, not even a proposal as Atletico Madrid consider him an untouchable player.

Newcastle

Loris Karius is set to join Newcastle on a short-term deal. The former Liverpool goalkeeper has signed his contract – it’s done.

PSG

Sekou Oumar Yansane has left Paris Saint-Germain to sign for Al Ahli SC in Qatar on a permanent. The contract was signed yesterday, and will be valid until June 2027.

Wolves

Here’s Diego Costa with Wolves – he’s signed a contract until 2023 and will be unveiled soon.