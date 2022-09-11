Celtic young goalkeeper Rory Mahady confirmed on his Instagram account he is leaving Celtic after nine years at the club.

The 16-year-old has been a Leeds target this summer and it looks like the Yorkshire club are in driving seat to sign him.

England champions Man City have also expressed interest in youngster but Leeds have already good relations with Celtic after Leo Hjelde’s transfer last year.

Daily Mail reported about Leeds interest in Mahady last month and it might not take too long before the young goalkeeper finds a new club.