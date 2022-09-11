The market value of Leeds United winger Daniel James has tumbled in the last year or so.

The Wales international was a highly regarded prospect at Swansea City, which earned him a big move to Manchester United in the summer of 2019, and he cost as much as £25m to bring to Leeds last summer.

In May of 2021, the experts at CIES Football Observatory estimated his value somewhere as high as around £43-60million.

However, things have not gone well for James in recent times, with the wide-man falling out of favour at Leeds and heading out on loan to Fulham this summer.

His value has now fallen to closer to £20-25m, reflecting his lack of impact on the pitch in recent times.

When explaining James’ loan move to Fulham, Leeds manager Jesse Marsch said: “It was clear that if we wanted to add something that we needed to move something. I hate speaking about it that way because I love Dan James, he’s an incredible person and he gives everything to the group always.

“When we were trying to think about how to get the balance right in the team, this was the key garnering the most interest and it was the only way that we could create flexibility to try and go out and add a striker position that we felt we needed. So I wish that we wouldn’t have had to do it and even the way that it went down because it was kind of tough for Dan.

“We discussed it weeks before the transfer deadline about the possibility and then we had a lot of open conversations with Dan and it was tough at the end because I know he likes it here and his family likes it here.

“I wish him luck and I really liked him and I hope he has a good season and a good World Cup and hopefully then we’ll see him again next time.”