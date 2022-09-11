Liverpool could sign midfield target for bargain price next summer

Liverpool could sign PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare for a bargain price next summer.

According to a recent report from Calcio Mercato, Liverpool exploring the possibility of signing PSV midfielder Sangare in January, as they look to solve their current issues in the middle of the pitch.

It’s no secret that Liverpool are likely to be in the market for a midfielder in the near future, whether that be in January or next summer.

The likes of James Milner, Jordan Henderson, and Thiago are reaching the latter stages of their careers, so signing a midfielder with more longevity will help solve their problems.

However, signing players in January often comes at a price, with clubs unwilling to sell their key players during the middle of the season.

According to journalist Rik Elfrink, speaking to Empire of the Kop, Liverpool should be able to sign Sangare for just £32.3m, but only if they stay patient and wait until next summer.

Signing Sangare in January would cost Liverpool significantly more, but if Jurgen Klopp is desperate to improve his squad at the earliest opportunity, we could see them paying the premium to bring Sangare to Anfield in January.