Liverpool looking to sign PSV star to solve midfield problems

Liverpool are looking to sign PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare in the January transfer window to solve their midfield problems.

Sangare has been linked with a move away from PSV in the last few years after quickly becoming a regular in their side.

The powerful, dynamic midfielder has been impressive in the Eredivisie as well as in Europe, and now, according to Calcio Mercato, both West Ham and Liverpool are showing an interest in the 24-year-old.

Liverpool’s midfield struggles have been evident for some time now, but particularly this season. The likes of James Milner and Jordan Henderson are struggling to keep up their performances at the highest level and are showing signs of dropping off, so a midfield revamp could be necessary in the near future.

Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliot have been impressive during their spell in the side, but their lack of defensive nous and experience has meant Liverpool have struggled at times.

Sangare would offer Liverpool a long-term solution that can also slot in and make an immediate impact and after starting the season so poorly, they may have to consider a January move rather than waiting until the end of the season.