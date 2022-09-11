Chelsea identify sporting director candidate who’d previously been touted for role at Man Utd & Spurs

Chelsea have reportedly identified Paris Saint-Germain chief Luis Campos as a potential candidate to become their new sporting director.

The 58-year-old has previously earned a great reputation for his work at Monaco and Lille, while he’s also someone Jose Mourinho knew from their time together at Real Madrid, with the Portuguese tactician supposedly keen to have him at both Manchester United and Tottenham, according to the Times.

Campos is now being linked with Chelsea in this report, and they add that Blues owner Todd Boehly has spoken with him about a possible move.

Still, Campos only linked up with PSG back in June, so it remains to be seen how realistic this move is for the moment.

Chelsea lost the highly influential Marina Granovskaia following Roman Abramovich’s sale of the west London club, and it meant that Boehly had to be the main man negotiating transfers over the summer.

CFC fans will hope a new regime can be in place soon, with Campos looking ideal to come in and work alongside new manager Graham Potter.

The Portuguese could also surely have helped Man Utd out during difficult periods in recent years if he’d been able to deliver the kind of signings Mourinho wanted, though Spurs have since got a good system in place with Fabio Paratici working alongside Antonio Conte.

