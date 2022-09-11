“Always playing for the team” – Martial snubs Ronaldo as he names best he’s played with at Man United

Manchester United forward Antony Martial has made the big claim that former club captain Wayne Rooney is the best player he’s ever played alongside.

Although Martial was full of praise for Cristiano Ronaldo as well, he seems to put Rooney ahead of the Portuguese superstar, citing his team spirit and work ethic.

Both Ronaldo and Rooney are undoubtedly up there with Man Utd’s greatest ever players, but most would feel that Ronaldo is some way ahead of the former England international in terms of the best in the world for the last couple of decades.

Martial has had the honour of playing with both at Old Trafford, but he insists that Rooney is the best he’s played alongside.

Speaking to France Football magazine, as quoted and translated by the Metro, Martial said: “We have spoken about being genuine and so I can speak about Wayne Rooney. He’s the best player I have played with.

“He’s always playing for the team, always at 100%, no fuss. A monster. And a model as a footballer.”

On Ronaldo, he added: “He’s super humble – and what a hard worker!

“We often speak when we are at the gym in the morning before going to training and I would watch what he was doing. That’s only logical, it’s Cristiano Ronaldo!”

United fans will be intrigued by Martial’s comments here, with the Frenchman clearly being honest, which is to be admired, though it remains to be seen what this will do for team spirit in this Red Devils squad!