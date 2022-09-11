Club still aiming to cash in on Manchester United transfer target in January

Barcelona are reportedly still reviewing the situation of Frenkie de Jong and other players ahead of the January transfer window.

The Netherlands international’s Barca future has been in doubt for some time now, with Man Utd showing an interest in him in the summer and continuing to monitor his situation, according to Fabrizio Romano in his recent column for CaughtOffside.

It remains to be seen if De Jong himself will be keen on moving to Old Trafford, but it still seems like Barcelona’s plans with the player have not changed, according to Sport.

The report explains that Barcelona want to either reduce De Jong’s salary or offload him, and the same is true of other players such as Jordi Alba and Memphis Depay.

De Jong could be useful for United, though they ended up signing Casemiro from Real Madrid instead, which means they may now be happy enough with their options in midfield.

Christian Eriksen has also ended up adjusting well to a new role, playing more like a deep-lying playmaker in the De Jong mould, so it could be that the Denmark international will end up being Erik ten Hag’s preferred option for that role anyway.