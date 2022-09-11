Manchester United were offered 15 players but patient transfer strategy paid off, says Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United had a hectic week towards the end of August when they were offered as many as fifteen players, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils had the chance to sign the likes of Memphis Depay, Leandro Paredes and others, but Romano, writing in his CaughtOffside column, explained that he felt their patient approach paid off as they instead waited for Antony and Casemiro.

Man Utd had a pretty hectic summer, but in the end it looks like they strengthened some key areas pretty well, with the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia also looking like good additions to Erik ten Hag’s squad.

In the past, we’ve seen United rush into bringing in whichever big names were available, but Romano praised their approach this summer as it meant they waited for the players who really looked like the best options for them.

“Between the 15th and 21st of August was a crazy week for Manchester United. It was a difficult moment for them – Antony was not available and they had some issues in many negotiations,” Romano said.

Erik ten Hag had a good first transfer window with Man Utd
“What happened next? Honestly, more than 15 players were offered to Man United that week. Memphis Depay on a free transfer was one, Leandro Paredes was discussed, Weston McKennie was offered as well.

“While the Antony deal was still in doubt, Yannick Carrasco was offered, and Christian Pulisic was discussed. At right-back, Sergino Dest and Thomas Meunier were also options.

“Still, there was no panic from United, they decided to wait and only go for top players. In the end, they got Casemiro and Antony – their patience paid off. They were calm in a difficult moment and for now it looks like it was the right approach.”

