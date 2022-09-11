Video: Manchester United defender Brandon Williams snubs Cristiano Ronaldo as he names his best-ever teammate

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United defender Brandon Williams snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo when naming his best-ever teammate.

Williams has played with some exceptional players during his short career at Manchester United, most notably Ronaldo, who is widely regarded as one of the best to have ever played the game.

However, when asked who the best player he had ever played with was, Wiliams didn’t opt for the Portuguese star, as seen in the video below.

More Stories / Latest News
Thomas Tuchel not to blame for one Chelsea transfer target failing to come off, says Fabrizio Romano
Liverpool looking to sign PSV star to solve midfield problems
Leeds star’s value has dropped dramatically just over a year since his move

Williams did in-fact choose Spanish midfielder Juan Mata. “I’d probably say Juan Mata, because he’s a magician on the ball,” said Williams.

More Stories Brandon Williams Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.