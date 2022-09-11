Video: Manchester United defender Brandon Williams snubs Cristiano Ronaldo as he names his best-ever teammate

Manchester United defender Brandon Williams snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo when naming his best-ever teammate.

Williams has played with some exceptional players during his short career at Manchester United, most notably Ronaldo, who is widely regarded as one of the best to have ever played the game.

However, when asked who the best player he had ever played with was, Wiliams didn’t opt for the Portuguese star, as seen in the video below.

Williams did in-fact choose Spanish midfielder Juan Mata. “I’d probably say Juan Mata, because he’s a magician on the ball,” said Williams.