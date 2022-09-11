Manchester United duo set to be recalled to the England squad

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are set to be recalled to the England squad for the upcoming games.

Sancho and Rashford have both been omitted from the recent England squads after a spell of inconsistent form for Manchester United.

Gareth Southgate has insisted during his England tenure that players will be picked on form, and Sancho and Rashford are two examples of that.

However, the English pair have started the season well, with Manchester United on a fantastic run in the Premier League, and according to Metro, Southgate is set to recall both Sancho and Rashford to his England squad.

More Stories / Latest News
Premier League games in London under threat despite hope of return to action
Manchester United and Arsenal transfer target set to be offered new contract
“Always playing for the team” – Martial snubs Ronaldo as he names best he’s played with at Man United

Neither player have been called up to an England squad since 2021, but they are now set to be given the chance to impress leading up to the World Cup in November.

England face Germany and Italy in the UEFA Nations League at the end of September, two difficult games where Southgate will have an excellent chance to assess his current crop of players, and potentially cast an eye over some of his fringe players.

There’s no doubt both Sancho and Rashford will be desperate for a World Cup place, and there’s no reason they can’t secure one if they continue to perform for Manchester United and impress whilst on International duty.

More Stories Jadon Sancho Marcus Rashford

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.