Manchester United players reportedly feel the team does better when Marcus Rashford is in the starting line up ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils have had a mixed start to the season under new manager Erik ten Hag, with four wins and three defeats from their opening seven matches in all competitions so far.

Man Utd started out with two defeats, then won four in a row, but were then beaten 1-0 by Real Sociedad in the Europa League this week.

It seems this has led players in the squad to believe that the team has performed better overall when Ronaldo has not featured, according to the Sun.

United fans will surely hope that Erik ten Hag is not afraid to pick the team based on who is contributing most, rather than reputation.

The Dutchman seems to be doing that so far, but there’s no doubt that Ronaldo’s presence will make things difficult, as it’s not easy to leave out such a proven world class goal-scorer.

Rashford has performed well, however, and it may be worth finally building a team around him after years of previous managers moving him around into different roles that haven’t always suited him.