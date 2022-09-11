Manchester United were offered the chance to sign Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco during the summer transfer window.

During the summer transfer window, Manchester United were in the market for a wide player. Towards the end of August, former Ajax winger Antony was brought to the club, reuniting with his former manager Erik ten Hag.

Many players were offered to Manchester United throughout the summer, as clubs looked to take advantage of their high spending and offload some of their unwanted players.

According to Fabrizio Romano, one player offered to United was Atletico Madrid winger Carrasco, but a move failed to materialise.

It seems unlikely that Manchester United will pursue Carrasco, especially after bringing in Antony.

Manchester United had to be careful during the summer, with many players being thrown their way, with agents and clubs desperate to secure moves for some of their players.

Signing the right player was just as important as signing a player at all, as they have taken plenty of risks over the last few years with many backfiring, and after a difficult first few games under Ten Hag, reinforcements needed to be effective and have an immediate impact.