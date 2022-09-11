Newcastle prepared to pay £51m release clause of Portuguese star

Newcastle are reportedly prepared to pay the £51m release clause to sign Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa. 

That’s according to Portuguese outlet JN, who claim Newcastle are interested in signing the goalkeeper despite his £51m release clause.

Spending such an amount on a goalkeeper after only recently signing Nick Pope might not make a lot of sense, but journalist Pete O’Rourke has given his insight into why Newcastle may be taking a look at Costa.

“Maybe they’re looking at the boy from Porto to [be] competition and cover for Nick Pope in the January transfer window. But yeah, I think Nick Pope’s had a great start to his [Newcastle] career, and I think there are no doubts that he is the number one at St James’ Park, but maybe Eddie Howe is looking at a bit of cover and competition,” said O’Rourke, speaking to This Is Futbol.

Competition can always be healthy in a squad, but keeping two goalkeepers happy isn’t always easy.

